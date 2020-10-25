YFN Lucci Sends For NBA YoungBoy Over Reginae

YFN Lucci responded to lyrics NBA Youngboy rapped in his latest version of JAY-Z’s “The Story of OJ” from his 4:44 album. On the song Youngboy raps about wanting to have a baby with Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne’s oldest daughter, and YFN Lucci’s former girlfriend. Reginae nor NBA Youngboy responded to Lucci’s comment. Youngboy deactivated his Instagram account and it seems that YFN Lucci and Reginae have rekindled their love as they both recently posted pictures of the same chef and same meal to their Instagram pages.

“The shit ain’t Fugazi, I’m tryna convince Fee to tell Reginae/How big the shit gon’ be if we have a baby, but I’m serious though,” he raps on the song, referring to his manager Fee when stating he wants a baby with Reginae.

The lyrics clearly didn’t sit well with Lucci, who has been romantically linked to Weezy’s first child on-and-off since 2018. After The Shade Room posted a snippet of YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s visual for the song yesterday, specifically the verse where he name-drops Reginae, the Atlanta rapper wrote in the comment section, “Boi a real b***h in person,” including a laughing emoji.

