Antonio Brown Working On New Deal With The NFL

It looks like Antonio Brown is returning to the NFL.

He’s expected to make his debut in a Bucs uniform November 8th against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN.

The deal reunites Brown with his former Patriots teammate Tom Brady. It also reunites him with his ex-Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, who earlier this year called the 32-year-old a “diva” and said he wasn’t “a good fit” with the Buccaneers. I hope the downtime has left him a bit more humble than he was before.

Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement on a one-year deal, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday. While contract language still has to be finalized and Brown has to pass COVID-19 protocols before he can join the team, Brown is likely to make his Bucs debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8. Both sides wanted to complete a deal that reunited Brown with quarterback Tom Brady. The Seattle Seahawks were also in the mix before Brown and the Buccaneers reached an agreement.

