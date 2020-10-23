CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

This Week’s Vitamins: “You Can’t Start The Next Chapter Of Your Life If You Keep Re-Reading The Last One” + More

DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

 October 19th- October 23rd

Monday, October 19th: “Try to find something Positive in each Day

 

Tuesday, October 20th: “Whenever they Doubt you, Use it as Fuel & Motivation” 

 

Wednesday, October 21st: “If an opportunity presents itself act on it TODAY, it might not be there tomorrow”

 

Thursday, October 22nd: “You can NOT start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one”

 

RELATED: Last Week’s Vitamins: “Dreams Don’t Have A Deadline Nor Expiration Date” + More!

This Week’s Vitamins: “You Can’t Start The Next Chapter Of Your Life If You Keep Re-Reading The Last One” + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Shares First Pic Of Newborn Son…
 1 day ago
10.22.20
Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019
Summer Walker & London On Da Track “Officially”…
 1 day ago
10.22.20
11 items
Russian Disinformation Peddler Rudy Giuliani Caught With His…
 1 day ago
10.23.20
15 items
Shoe-Shining Foot-Shuffling Coon Captain Jason Whitlock Kisses Up…
 1 day ago
10.23.20
Photos
Close