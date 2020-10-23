CLOSE
Cincinnati: Are The Road Crews Ready For The Winter???

Cincinnati road crews say they are ready for the winter.

 

Via Fox19

 

They will discuss their plans for 2020-21 Winter Operations during a 10 a.m. news conference Friday. It will be held at the city’s salt dome on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington and is visible from southbound Interstate 75.

City officials say their Winter Operations Team has been working throughout the year inspecting and calibrating equipment, reviewing snow routes, and training essential personnel.

That training will continue Friday as crews participate in classroom instruction and a dry run to refresh and sharpen driving skills.

Residents can download the Fix it Cincy! mobile app to find your collection schedule and submit service requests.

