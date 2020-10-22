CLOSE
Hip-Hop Spot: T.I. Declines A ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Busta Rhymes Due To A ‘Generational Gap’

T.I. declines a Verzuz Battle with Busta Rhymes because he says there’s a “generational gap”.  He spoke out saying that he doesn’t want to go against Busta but somebody else does want the smoke.  Young Jeezy called out T.I., so let’s see if the King of the South wants to battle the Snowman.

Young Buck’s girlfriend shot at him and is in jail and Michael Jackson’s accuser loses a lawsuit.

 

