Cincinnati: A Man Shot In Avondale Has Passed

Let us pray for the family and friends of a man who was killed in Avondale last night.

Police found the man in the 3500 block of Burnet Avenue sometime before 9:30 p.m. By then officers had cordoned off the intersection of Burnet and Forest Avenue.

The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, according to an initial statement from the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police later confirmed the man had been pronounced dead.

