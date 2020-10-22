CLOSE
Cincinnati: A Man Shot In Avondale Has Passed

Let us pray for the family and friends of a man who was killed in Avondale last night.

Via Fox19

 

Police found the man in the 3500 block of Burnet Avenue sometime before 9:30 p.m. By then officers had cordoned off the intersection of Burnet and Forest Avenue.

The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, according to an initial statement from the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police later confirmed the man had been pronounced dead.

