Slimeball Sensei Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Being Sued By Girl From His Child Porn Video

As spotted on Page Six the Brooklyn troll might be facing another judge before the year is out. According to the report the 13-year-old girl who he exposed in a now infamous but very cringe worthy video has hit him with a legal suit. The rapper and a friend by the name of Tauquan “Tay Milly” Anderson allegedly took her to a party in Harlem on Feb. 21, 2015. She says the turn up got twisted when they reportedly drugged her and encouraged her to drink alcohol. She quickly found herself severely intoxicated to the point where she claims the duo easily took advantage and forced her to engage in sexual acts.

Footage from this night was then shared by the “Gummo” rapper via social media. One clip shows the girl nude performing oral sex on both men and another shows her sitting on Hernandez’s lap while he pours liquid on her. She is also seen laying nude on both men’s laps while they her “rubbed her legs and vagina in a sexually explicit and demeaning manner”. Her lawyers make it clear she did not give consent to the acts. “By reason of her age, and being given drugs and alcohol which caused her to be in an impaired mental state without her knowledge, permission or consent, the plaintiff was incapable of consenting to the recording,” the court documents read.

In 2008 Tekashi took a plea deal where he was given a granted youthful offender status and was sentenced to four years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service. He has yet to respond to the filing.

Photo: @JustInMyView

