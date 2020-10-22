CLOSE
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Amber Rose Shares Personal Non Consensual Experience

Amber Rose Shares Personal Non Consensual Experience

Amber Rose has sat down for some #RedTableTalk and opened up about her own personal experience of having nonconsensual sex with a former boyfriend of hers when she tried to get out of the relationship.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGk1CampcHL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

BUSTA RHYMES IS LETTING IT BE KNOWN HE IS READY FOR HIS VERZUZ BATTLE WITH T.I! HE SAT DOWN WITH FAT JOE AND HAD THIS TO SAY:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGnu0NRDFrJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

T.I has responded and while he does admit Busta is one of the most phenomenal artist of our time, he feels the generation gap between the two of them is just too wide.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGnZiPCBSoa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Some fans have thrown out potential artist like LL Cool J, Missy Elliott and Twista. What artist do you think would be the perfect contender for Busta?WHO SHOULD BUSTA BATTLE?

