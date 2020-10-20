Even though Joe Biden is still in the middle of the fight of his life he has landed a major victory. The Beastie Boys have given him the green light for using their work.

As spotted on USA Today, the presidential hopefully made history in a way no other politician has been able to do so. Last week his team premiered an advertisement during Sunday night’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. The spot in question prominently features Joe Malcoun, owner of the Blind Pig, a performance venue in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The proprietor shares his frustration on how Donald Trump handled the Covid-19 pandemic and the financial strain he endured while remaining closed. “A lot of restaurants and bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this — this is Donald Trump’s economy,” he said. “My only hope, for my family and this business, and my community, is that Joe Biden wins this election.”

The legendary group licensed Joe their 1994 hit “Sabotage” for the advertisement which is the first time they have ever licensed one of their songs for political use. The “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” have long been advocates for voting; early this year they announced that they promoted HeadCount.org to their followers on social media which helps Americans register to vote.

You can see the advertisement in question below. The 2020 presidential election goes down Tuesday, November 3 but you knew that already.

—

Photo:

Licensed To Ill: Beastie Boys Grants Biden Campaign Use Of “Sabotage” For Advertisement was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: