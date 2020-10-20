CLOSE
Cincinnati: Police Are Still Searching For A 19 Year-Old Young Man

The Police are still looking for a 19-year-old boy that has been missing since September.

Via FOX19

Dominic Allen hasn’t been seen since around 9 p.m. on Sept. 26, according to police. That night, Allen told his parents he was going to visit a friend, police said. If you have info call the Police 513-765-1212.

Allen is described as:

  • 5′09″
  • 150lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair

