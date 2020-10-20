CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Company That Fly’s A Trump Flag Late Mailing Out Ballots

A Trump 2020 re-election flag flies below an Amrican flag in...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Early voting for the 2020 Presidential General election has been at an all-time high smashing records.  The COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in the record number of mail-in ballots being requested.

But with the election being less than two weeks away, some people that put in the request for their mail-in ballot still have not received them.  For these people that requested the ballot they my not have enough time to mail it back, forcing them to deliver it, and unfortunately, because they requested the ballot they have to wait on that ballot because they can’t go to the polls because of the request.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

What the hell is going on?

A Cleveland company hired to print and ship the ballots to voters across Ohio and Pennsylvania has fallen behind on delivering what it calls a “staggering volume” of requests, but that company is now making national headlines for a different reason. Because of the “Trump 2020” flag flying outside of the building over the summer.  Read More

#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

99 photos Launch gallery

#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

Continue reading #IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

[caption id="attachment_2837949" align="alignleft" width="642"] Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty[/caption] The time has come…the 2018 Midterm elections are finally here! And while we don’t know if that Blue Wave is actually coming or will Stacey Abrams become this country’s first Black female governor or will Florida’s Andrew Gillum make history and bring it home. But what we are sure of is that Black women ALWAYS turn out to the polls in huge numbers to exercise their right vote. That, and if any real progress happens tonight, it’s because WE made it happen. So to celebrate us, we put together this amazing gallery of Black celebrities and everyday African-American women from all over this country flexing their power at the ballot. Power to the people!

The Latest:

Ohio Company That Fly’s A Trump Flag Late Mailing Out Ballots  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Dave East “Envy,” Moneybagg Yo ft. DaBaby &…
 17 hours ago
10.20.20
15 items
#LovecraftCountry: The Finale For ‘Lovecraft Country’ Has Twitter…
 17 hours ago
10.20.20
15 items
Fofty Failed Us: 50 Cent Endorses Trump Because…
 18 hours ago
10.20.20
Black Billionaire Who Promised To Pay Tuition Debt…
 19 hours ago
10.20.20
Photos
Close