Kelly Price Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kelly Price as we just learned that her mother, Claudia Price-North, passed away.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Claudia, who was a breast cancer survivor, is no stranger to music; she served at the family church her daughter began singing at as a kid, according to sources.
Kelly Price released this statement about her mother:
“It is with so many unexplainable emotions that I must make the acknowledgement that Sunday, October 18, 2020 my mother, Claudia Price-North took her last breath and said goodbye to the world. This is something I wasn’t prepared for, none of us were and I don’t know that anyone under any circumstances ever could be. Respectfully I ask for the sake of her husband, her sister, my sister and myself along with the rest of the family that we be given time to process this loss privately. We know that Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. We need healing right now, so please keep my family in your prayers.” – Kelly Price
Homegoing service details for Mrs. Claudia Price-North will be announced later in the week.
The Latest:
- Angie’s Motivation: “Take A Deep Breath, and Keep Moving On”
- Hip-Hop Spot: Is 50 Cent Really Voting For Trump Or Is He Trolling & Kanye Previews New Song With DaBaby [WATCH]
- Who’s Cappin?! Tory Lanez’s Alleged Bodyguard Explaining The Shooting Surfaces [WATCH]
- Cincinnati: Police Are Still Searching For A 19 Year-Old Young Man
- Ohio Company That Fly’s A Trump Flag Late Mailing Out Ballots
- Ohio Man Killed For Holding Up The Line In A Local Store
- Hanging Death Of ‘Active Protester’ Ruled Suicide Amid String Of Suspected Lynchings, GoFundMe Says
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 20, 2020: Record-Breaking Early Voter Turnout — Food Stamps Remain — $100 Million Baby Powder Settlement
- Dave East “Envy,” Moneybagg Yo ft. DaBaby & City Girls “Said Sum Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 10.19.20
- Black Billionaire Who Promised To Pay Tuition Debt of Morehouse Students Admits To Tax Fraud
Kelly Price Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com