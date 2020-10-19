T.I. Confirms Rumors Of His Homie Cap Urinating On Drake’s Foot

T.I. just released his 11th studio album The L.I.B.R.A., and one of the songs from the track makes mention of an incident featuring Drake. On the track “We Did It Big,” Tip raps about a friend of his urinating on Drizzy’s foot but it’s not the big act of disrespect that some have attempted to paint.

Featuring John Legend, and produced by OgTha3, MXV, C Gutta & Ben Harvey, the song finds Tip looking back on the older days and shouting out his fallen soldiers such as Philant Johnson while also mentioning the tense times of his days in the trap. During the second verse “We Did It Big,” the line regarding Drake and his good friend Cap that everyone has been discussing is featured.

“So much I can say about my n*gga Cap/Life as I know it, it started that day/I pulled up when you totaled your deuce in the corner/You say, “I was winnin’ the race though”/Fifth of Hen’ to the face, a four fitfh on your waist/Caught a body, spent millions appealin’ your case/While I’m fightin’ my own somehow got you home/So drunk in L.A., end up pissin’ on Drake (sh*t),” Tip raps.

On the 2015 diss track “Wanna Know” from Meek Mill, the incident was mentioned via the line, “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater ni*ga, we ain’t forget”

TMZ got more details from sources familiar with T.I., Drake and the situation say the incident occurred at a 2010 private screening of Takers and Cap apparently had a little too much to drink, thus relieving himself and accidentally getting some on Drake’s shoe.

