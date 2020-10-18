Twitter Reacts To Cheating Houston Astros Not Making It To The World Series

There have been several satisfying sports moments in 2020– but the latest might be the best.

Last night, October 17, the Houston Astros were eliminated in the seventh game of the ALCS at Petco Park in San Diego. Baseball fans were very happy to see the Tampa Bay Rays advance to the World Series for just the second time in franchise history, but the real happiness came from watching the Astros lose 4-2 in the series.

And that’s because most things are tolerated on the field or court, except when it comes to cheating. During the 2017 World Series, the Texas team began stealing signs, noting what the opposing pitcher was throwing next and properly preparing the batter for it. Stealing signs isn’t technically against official MLB rules, but because the Astros went above and beyond by using a camera and monitor system to gain more information and they’ve been heavily penalized.

What made it worse is that the team won the World Series again in 2019, and neither title was stripped.

We will admit that it did look a bit rocky when the Astros were able to beat the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card series and knocked off the A’s in the ALDS– but the story has finally come full circle. Not only are other teams that were affected by the scandal relieved, but baseball Twitter didn’t hesitate to hop online and revel in the team’s loss and make jokes.

Check out some of the most heated reactions below as we wait to see who will be taking on the Rays in the World Series.

