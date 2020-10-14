CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate In Legal Battle With Crips Co. Over ‘Marathon’ Trademark

It be ya own people!  Crips LLC is going to court with the  Nipsey Hussle’s estate over the rights to Hussle’s The Marathon Continues slogan.  Nipsey’s brother Samiel Asghedom claims that despite Hussle’s family owing several Marathon trademarks of their own related to Nip’s clothing store, the company filed for several trademarks less than 2 months after he was murdered.

News of the lawsuit comes more than a year after Nipsey’s family expressed frustration over the Crips’ trademark applications. The gang initially apologized to the family and suggested they would withdraw the filings.

“We respectively vow to support the wishes of Lauren London (Nipsey’s longtime girlfriend) and the Asghedom family,” the Crips wrote.

However, the gang has since justified their “Marathon” trademark applications, stating: “The Crips organization has long used the phrase ‘The Marathon Continues’ as our ideology slogan in the past. Ermias, became a well-known Crip and the phrase became popularized.”

