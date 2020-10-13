CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj To Possibly Drop New Music Together

Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic

Source: WENN/Avalon

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj To Drop New Music

Cardi B is having a bit of an exciting Birthday Week!

Not only did she accidentally upload a drunken topless nude photo on her IG Story, she’s also making headlines for allegedly ending her long time beef with Nicki Minaj.

Just as #WAP continues to dominate the top spot on International Billboards, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s track “Lavish,” may be the perfect follow up. Rumors of the collab began after a snippet of a song produced by Mike Will Made It leaked online with both of the rappers’ names on the title. Take a listen to the alleged snippet:

Woahh! This is huge and would be great for the culture! We love to see it!

TORY LANEZ Appeared In Court Today

 The judge has ordered Tory Lanez to surrender any guns he owns and Tory has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Megan The Stallion

The ‘Say It’ singer’s bail was set for $190K which he will be posting via a bondsman present at the hearing.  Lanez attorney, Shawn Holley, requested a continuance and it was granted so Tory did not state whether he was pleading guilty or not guilty. He is to stay 100 ft away from Megan Thee Stallion and he is not to contact her at all. Tory will be due back in court November 18th. The day Megan’s #Fashionnova collab is set to launch!

Read Megan’s latest Op-Ed with the New York Times here:

Best Dressed: The 5 Baddest Looks From Cardi B’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Best Dressed: The 5 Baddest Looks From Cardi B’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday this weekend with a star-studded extravaganza at Area 15 in Las Vegas and her celebrity friends came out in full force and fashion to party with the superstar rapper. If we’re being honest, yes — Cardi’s party was a grand celebration of her life and accomplishments, but it was also fashion prime time as everybody and they mama was in town to attend the event. Lights, bottles and a marching band playing WAP. It was the town’s hottest ticket and our favorite Black celebs came to slay. If you didn’t get a chance to follow the festivities on social media, Cardi’s trip to Vegas unfolded before our eyes. Cardi appeared on her stories with her hair perfectly sculpted with curls that bounced all night. Seriously, sis was twerking for hours in Vegas weather and not a curl dropped by the end of the night. Offset was there and he two were oddly affectionate given the fact Cardi recently filed for divorce. By the end of the night, he gifted her with a custom-made Bentley and the most luxurious car seat for Kulture. At which part Cardi’s girl and guy gang chanted “Take Offset back.” Awkward. But you know what wasn’t awkward? The fashion. Let’s get back to the fashion. Cardi looked like a Greek goddess for her Sahara Desert-themed bash. The rapstress, who is equally as known for her fashion as she is her music, wore a Lena Berisha S/S 20/21 gold bodice gown. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGONAKQg-8H/   Cardi was in good company for her birthday as she was surrounded by women in the industry, the fashion was on-point, but so was the support that showed women in the industry support one another. Teyana Taylor, The City Girls, Megan The Stallion, Tommie, Queen Naija and so many more women showed up and showed out. Get into our favorite looks, below:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj To Possibly Drop New Music Together  was originally published on kysdc.com

