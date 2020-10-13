Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj To Possibly Drop New Music Together

Cardi B is having a bit of an exciting Birthday Week!

Not only did she accidentally upload a drunken topless nude photo on her IG Story, she’s also making headlines for allegedly ending her long time beef with Nicki Minaj.

Just as #WAP continues to dominate the top spot on International Billboards, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s track “Lavish,” may be the perfect follow up. Rumors of the collab began after a snippet of a song produced by Mike Will Made It leaked online with both of the rappers’ names on the title. Take a listen to the alleged snippet:

Woahh! This is huge and would be great for the culture! We love to see it!

TORY LANEZ Appeared In Court Today

The judge has ordered Tory Lanez to surrender any guns he owns and Tory has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Megan The Stallion

The ‘Say It’ singer’s bail was set for $190K which he will be posting via a bondsman present at the hearing. Lanez attorney, Shawn Holley, requested a continuance and it was granted so Tory did not state whether he was pleading guilty or not guilty. He is to stay 100 ft away from Megan Thee Stallion and he is not to contact her at all. Tory will be due back in court November 18th. The day Megan’s #Fashionnova collab is set to launch!

Read Megan’s latest Op-Ed with the New York Times here: