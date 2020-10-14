CLOSE
AMC Theatres Says It Will Be Out of Cash by End Of Year or Early 2021

In another bad turn of events for movie theaters, AMC Theatres has announced that they’re on track to be out of cash by early 2021.  The company also says that because of a reduced amount of movies and the closing of theaters across the country their money could be depleted.

AMC Theatres is in danger of running out of cash by the end of the year or by early 2021 if moviegoers don’t return to cinemas in greater numbers, the world’s largest exhibitor warned in public filings on Tuesday.

The theater chain noted that attendance at the 494 of its 598 U.S. locations that it has opened in recent weeks is down approximately 85%. Cinemas in major markets such as Los Angeles and New York City are still closed due to COVID-19, and attendance in reopened states is limited due to social distancing restrictions. The theater business is also suffering from a lack of compelling blockbusters to screen, with movies such as “No Time to Die” and “Soul” getting delayed or moved to streaming platforms.

 

