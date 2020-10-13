Megan Thee Stallion Writes Op-ed “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” For The New York Times [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion Pens Op-ed “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” for the New York Times hours before Tory Lanez court appearance.

This morning, Megan Thee Stallion released her first opinion piece in the New York Times on the topic of protecting Black women at all costs.

In the piece, Megan highlighted how Black women have gone from not being able to vote in this country to now being the key for the Democratic party’s victory on November 3rd–All while being the most “disrespected and disregarded” group in the world. This speaks to a larger problem that Black women are always forced with the task of coming in and fixing the problems of the world, while the world continuously fails to look out for them in times of need.

Megan has been in the news lately after a traumatic experience in which she was shot in Los Angeles by someone she describes as a friend. To clear up any confusion Meg was quick to shut down rumors that she was dating Tory Lanez (Who’s name she omitted ) during the time of her incident:

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” Megan wrote. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”

Megan also wrote about her hopes for the election and that she stands with Kamala Harris who is currently championing change as the first Black female to ever run for VP:

“…Kamala Harris’s candidacy for vice president will usher in an era where Black women in 2020 are no longer making history for achieving things that should have been accomplished decades ago,” penned Thee Stallion.

Megan has been at the center of headlines recently regarding her powerful performance during SNL where she slammed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his ruling of the Breonna Taylor case. She shared her thoughts regarding the media attention the performance received and pointed to Congressman John Lewis and his “Good Trouble” mentality as inspiration.

We could break down the entire thing, but it’s best you read Megan’s words in the way she intended them to be presented by clicking here.

Megan Thee Stallion Writes Op-ed “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” For The New York Times [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com