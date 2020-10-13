CLOSE
Cardi B Accidentally Leaks Her Own Nudes On Instagram [Photos]

It is no secret that Cardi loves to brag about her W.A.P, but we’re pretty sure she didn’t mean to show it to her 76.6 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, the rapper accidentally posted topless photos of herself laying on a couch on Instagram before quickly deleting them from social media.

While social media has gone into a frenzy over the leaked photos, Cardi is surprisingly taking the whole situation like a champ.

The 28-year-old rapper hopped on Twitter to address the situation, stating “Sh*t happens! Um, Fu*k it. It’s not even the first time. I mean I used to be a fu*king stripper!”

Cardi just finished celebrating her 28th birthday in ATL where her once estranged husband Offset, surprised her with a costume Rolls Royce Truck.

The WAP rapper recently filed for divorce earlier this month after nearly three years with Offset in what she described as an “irretrievably broken” marriage in court docs.

No word on whether Cardi and Offset will still go through with their divorce, but sources close to the couple says Offset is working hard to win her back.

[caption id="attachment_915012" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Reebok / Reebok[/caption] Cardi B’s 28th birthday has already been all sorts of lit. The Bronx rapper’s celebration in Las Vegas included lap dances that involve gymnastics and the participation of Offset, the same guy she is divorcing. Part of the birthday festivities included Cardi B leaping on to the Migos rapper for a lap dance…umm, humping session. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGNMHC7hveK/ TMZ has provided some more details and context. We’re just here trying to connect the dots, so here’s Cardi laying on top of Offset, giving him what a lap dance of sorts.  But wait, there’s more… Meg Thee Stallion posted video of Cardi multitasking at a club in Vegas … dancing with a bottle of D’USSE VSOP cognac. The party moved to a private home and actually got wilder!  They danced till early, early Sunday AM. It ended with a pretty amazing gift from Offset … a Rolls-Royce, with Kulture‘s name embroidered on the seats. They shared a kiss that sure looks coupley. Offset has clearly been on a mission. Earlier this week, he copped a billboard in Atlanta wishing Cardi a happy birthday, via Kulture. Reportedly, Offset was partying with his soon to be ex-wife all night. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGIprZZApy5/ Also worth noting, Cardi B has a new sneaker collection with Reebok. Bardi is rocking the Club C Cardi, which is available at Reebok.com, in the photo she shared. The entire collection is set to drop Nov. 13. She stays collecting the bag.  https://www.instagram.com/p/CGMG5fcJak5/ Peep some more of the assembled birthday shenanigans below.

