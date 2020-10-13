Snoop Dogg Keeps Promise Gets New Lakers Championship Tattoo Honoring Kobe, Trashes The Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers celebrity superfan Snoop Dogg is a man of word. Following his Lakers’ victory over the Miami Heat, the west coast rapper kept his promise and got some new body ink.

What better way to commemorate your favorite team winning its 17th championship than a tattoo, right? Snoop Dogg promised he would get a new tat if the Lakeshow got the job done, and they did, of course, so he told his fans, “As promised, the Lakers win the ‘ship, I’ll go get that tat.”

The Doggystyle crafter hit up the celebrity tattoo artist and his good friend Mr. Cartoon to do his new tattoo, and the Doggfather got himself a large piece on his right forearm. The tattoo turned out to be a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant featuring his initials underneath the Larry O’Brien trophy with the Lakers team logo going through the golden ball through the pearly gates to heaven.

Pretty dope tattoo.

Snoop didn’t waste an opportunity to trash the other team that shares the Staples Center with the Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Anything for the Lakers, everything for the Lakers, all things for the Lakers. F*ck the Clippers.”

“That’s championship sh*t — something the Clippers don’t know nothing about!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Oct 12, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT

Lol damn Snoop, no, you ain’t got no love for Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers at all?

This is a complete turn of events after Snoop hopped on Instagram and absolutely excoriated Danny Green for missing his “Steve Kerr moment” bricking a wide-open three-point shot that could have ended the NBA Finals on Friday (Sept.9).

Well, talk yo sh*t Snoop, you and all of the Lakers fans earned the right to do so. Snoop now joins LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who got tattoos to honor Kobe Bryant following his tragic death.

