SPORTS: Cleveland Indians’ Tribe Fest Will Not Be Taking Place in 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has caused another popular event to hit pause for the time being.

The Cleveland Indians’ annual Tribe Fest, which is where the team’s festivities for its fans take place every year during the offseason, will not be happening next year due to health concerns.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“Keeping the safety and health of our fans, players and front office personnel top of mind,” the team said in a statement. “The Cleveland Indians will not be holding Tribe Fest in 2021. Our organization deeply misses the Tribe community and is hopeful to see fans back at Progressive Field next season in 2021 and bring back Tribe Fest in January 2022.”

The team will continue to focus on rebuilding its roster for the 2021 MLB season.

