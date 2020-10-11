The Best Cardi B Quote’s The Internet Has To Offer

Let's go over some of our favorite Cardi B rap quotes! 

| 10.11.20
Cardi B is one of the most quotable celebrities of all time. From her funny memes, Okurrrin’ her way to the top of the billboards you cannot ignore some of the things the NY artist says. Let’s go over some of our favorite Cardi B rap quotes!

“Knock me down 10 times but I get up 10”

“I run this sh*t like cardio”

“Spoil me in Prada, I’m worth every dollar”

“I’m the rose that came from concrete.”

“I want you to park that big mack truck

right in this little garage”

“I don’t dance now I make money moves”

“Now I like dollars, I like diamonds

I like stunting, I like shining”

“If a girl have beef with me, she gon’ have beef with me forever”

 

What did we miss?

