Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting near Findlay Market. A man in his 40’s was shot.
Via Fox19
A man in his 40s was shot in the foot on West Elder Street about 3:30 a.m., police said. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His condition was not immediately clear. Police are still investigating and have not released suspect information or said what led up to the shooting.
Cincinnati: Man In His 40’s Shot Near Findlay Market was originally published on rnbcincy.com
