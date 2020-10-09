CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Man In His 40’s Shot Near Findlay Market

Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting near Findlay Market. A man in his 40’s was shot.

Via Fox19

 

 

A man in his 40s was shot in the foot on West Elder Street about 3:30 a.m., police said. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His condition was not immediately clear. Police are still investigating and have not released suspect information or said what led up to the shooting.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Man In His 40’s Shot Near Findlay Market  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Saweetie and Quavo
Quavo Shows His First DM To Saweetie
 20 hours ago
10.08.20
Daniel Cameron Suspiciously Files Motion To Keep Breonna…
 21 hours ago
10.09.20
polo g
Polo G Tells How Much He’s Charging For…
 22 hours ago
10.08.20
Roc Nation Brand Paper Planes Partners With Lids…
 22 hours ago
10.09.20
Photos
Close