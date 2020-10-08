WIN NOW: Rate Our Songs For A Chance @ $250!

This is easy. Take our brief music survey using your smartphone, tablet, or desktop and help us pick the music we play on Powerf 107.5/106.3. Once you have completed the survey, you will be entered into a drawing to win: $250 in Cash!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: