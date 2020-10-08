CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

WIN NOW: Rate Our Songs For A Chance @ $250!

This is easy. Take our brief music survey using your smartphone, tablet, or desktop and help us pick the music we play on Powerf 107.5/106.3.  Once you have completed the survey, you will be entered into a drawing to win: $250 in Cash!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
15 items
Pooh Simms Claims Max B Is A Rat,…
 19 hours ago
10.08.20
Morgan Freeman Details How He Landed On ‘Savage…
 19 hours ago
10.08.20
Will Smith Shares Origins Of His Classic Entanglement…
 20 hours ago
10.08.20
Kelly Rowland Debuts Glowing Baby Bump on ‘Women’s…
 21 hours ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close