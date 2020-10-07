As the presidential election sits just 27 days out, the campaigns for President Donald Trump and his Democratic Party rival Joe Biden are entering a relentless push to the home stretch. Biden’s team rolled out a new video featuring Former First Lady Michelle Obama, where she framed some of the actions from Trump as racist.

In a 24-minute video, Obama offers her reasonings on why Americans should cast their ballot for Biden, citing Trump’s record on race relations, drumming up fear in his base, and ignoring the truths regarding white privilege.

“Think about it. You’ve worked hard all your life, and for too long, you’ve watched the rich get richer. You’ve seen your beloved towns shattered by joblessness, and it’s frustrating to hear some folks say that you’ve been the beneficiary of privilege, that the color of your skin gives you a head start,” Obama says at one point.

She adds, “Right now, the president and his allies are trying to tap into that frustration and distract from his breathtaking failures by giving folks someone to blame other than them. They’re stoking fears about Black and brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, whipping up violence and intimidation.”

Obama concludes this portion of the video by saying, “What the president is doing is once again patently false, it’s morally wrong, and yes, it is racist.”

With the suspicion rising that outside forces are looking to rig the election in favor of Trump, Obama made a reference to conspiracy theorists groups. The jab was well-timed considering the QAnon conspiracy theory no longer has access to one of its tools to spread propaganda after being banned from Facebook’s platform.

Watch Michelle Obama’s appeal to voters in support of Joe Biden below.

—

Photo: Getty

Joe Biden Campaign Rolls Out Michelle Obama Video, Calls Trump “Racist” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: