Hip-Hop Spot: Top Dawg Entertainment President Responds To Kendrick Lamar Rumors [VIDEO]

In todays Hip-Hop Spot, Headkrack reports on what TDE President Terrence “Punch” Henderson responds to the loud rumors that have been rumbling online that Kendrick Lamar is leaving to start his own venture.

Smh can’t even try to be mysterious and vague in my tweets no more… — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 5, 2020

A rumor gets halfway around the world before the truth get it’s shoes on. Lol — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 5, 2020

In other hip-hop news, Drake surprises a young fan who is in the hospital battling a rare cancer & it looks like after their recent success, McDonalds launches another major collaboration!

