Hip-Hop Spot: Top Dawg Entertainment President Responds To Kendrick Lamar Rumors [VIDEO]

 

In todays Hip-Hop Spot, Headkrack reports on what TDE President Terrence “Punch” Henderson responds to the loud rumors that have been rumbling online that Kendrick Lamar is leaving to start his own venture.

 

 

In other hip-hop news, Drake surprises a young fan who is in the hospital battling a rare cancer & it looks like after their recent success, McDonalds launches another major collaboration!

 

SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin?! Jaguar Wright’s Attempts To Expose Artists; Jill Scott Claps Back [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Delonte West Begins First Phase Of Drug Detox Treatment

[caption id="attachment_912692" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: David Crotty / Getty[/caption] Drake’s penchant for kiss and tell in his lyrics might have ruined his friendship with TDE songstress SZA…forever. While fans thoroughly listened to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode 2, one song, in particular, is garnering a lot of attention. On the track, Mr. Right Now, Drake used his guest appearance on the song to reveal that he dated SZA a decade ago. On the new 21 Savage record, he rapped: “Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.” LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4RmrWhQxrM&feature=emb_title It would seem Drake revisiting the past rubbed SZA the wrong way, and she has reportedly unfollowed Champagne Papi on Instagram. Also, fans immediately began to put two and two together, focusing on the age gap between the two artists concluding that Drizzy was about 22-years-old and SZA was either 17 or 18. Some fans were not feeling that at all because that could mean that Drake was dating the “Weekend” crafter when she was underage.  Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  https://twitter.com/YungJayy_/status/1312092525570781187?s=20 Keep in mind, Twitter was on Drake’s ass when Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobbi Brown revealed that she has a “lovely friendship” with the Toronto native and that he gave her advice on boys and sending her “I miss you text messages.” Brown would go on to downplay the concerns. Looks like Drake might have lost a really good friend in SZA. We’re sure if he says sorry, he could patch things up with her. You can peep more reactions to Drake being a chatty patty in the gallery below. — Photo: David Crotty / Getty RELATED NEWS: Twitter Checks Fan Who Discovers Drake Was Aubrey Graham The Actor Before Music Fame SZA Says Album Delay Due To “Hostile” Relationship With Label, Sparks #FreeSza Hashtag HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Hip-Hop Spot: Top Dawg Entertainment President Responds To Kendrick Lamar Rumors [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

