Her self-titled seventh album just released and Alicia Keys shared her inspiration for her latest project. After postponing it due to quarantine, the singer shared what her creativity flowing.

In addition to her creativity process, she explains why she decided to collaborate with new artists like Snoah Aalgera and Tierra Whack, what her quarantine life is like, and more!

Check out the interview and her new album, Alicia.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Alicia Keys Shares The Vibes She Needed To Create Latest Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com