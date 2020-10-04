Lifestyle
How-to Style…An Amazing Natural ‘Fro

The best products and tools, plus a step-by-step breakdown of how to get this look

ULTA Beauty Natural 'Fro

The fall is the perfect time to rock your hair in its natural state. Cooler temperatures often mean less worry about humidity-induced shrinkage. Using moisturizing treatments like PATTERN’s conditioners can keep coily, curly and tight hair textures nourished.

It also aids in the detangling process and keeps curls defined. Freshly washed hair is the first step to achieving a bouncy, natural ‘fro.

Generously apply PATTERN conditioner and curl defining product to moisturize and provide long-lasting definition without any leftover crunchiness. Use fingers to comb through strands after conditioning to remove tangles and preserve curl pattern. Let hair air-dry. Shape and fluff hair with PATTERN hair pick to add volume.

