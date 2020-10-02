Jeezy checked in with the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva to talk about his latest single. After a break from putting out music, the Snowman is back literally and figuratively. His latest Single “Back” featuring Yo Gotti welcoming the South Carolina rapper back to the music industry.

The reality is Jeezy hasn’t been any where when it comes to the entertainment industry. The Rapper has been in a high profile relationship with “The Real” Co-host Jeannie Mai. He also just struck a new TV show with Fox Soul called “Worth A Conversation.” Where he’s taking all that he’s learned and giving it to the people. Jeezy also talked about this years election and why we have to get out and vote as a community for our future. To watch the interview above.

Jeezy Confirms If He’s Married Or Engaged, Talks New Single ‘Back,’ New Talk Show, + More was originally published on kysdc.com