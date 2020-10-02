CLOSE
Hip-Hop Spot: New Music Friday + 6IX9INE Overdoses On Hydroxycut & Caffeine [WATCH]

If you’re looking for new music, there were a lot of drops happening today.  YG, Bryson Tiller, and 21 Savage dropped today.

In other news, Tekashi 6ix9ine overdosed on Hydroxycut pills.  Not only did he take these pills, he chased them down with McDonald’s coffee.  He was released from the hospital.

SunStar, aka Daystar, or Tory Lanez’s father is speaking out.  He says his son didn’t shoot Megan The Stallion, even though he wasn’t there.

