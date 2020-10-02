Doc Rivers Lands Philadelphia 76ers’ Coaching Gig Just Days After He Parted Ways With Clippers

One thing about Doc Rivers he keeps a coaching job in the NBA.

Just three days after he and the Los Angeles Clippers agreed to part ways, Rivers landed a new gig as the coach of Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Rivers and the Sixers reached an agreement on a five-year deal to bring his coaching expertise and fill the coaches sit that previous coach Brett Brown. With him becoming the head coach of the Sixers, he now returns to the Atlantic Division, where he once led the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship.

ESPN reports that 76ers general manager Elton Brand first reached out to Rivers and his agent Lonnie Cooper on Monday, to “gauge his interest” in the job. Rivers didn’t waste any time hopping on a plane to Philadelphia to partake in meetings with Brand and owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer. It didn’t take long for both sides to work towards a multiyear deal for Rivers.

With his hiring, management hopes Rivers can finally lead the Sixers to the promised land. The team, which has been built around all-stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, has not delivered the results fans of the franchise were expecting after “trusting the process” and tanking for numerous years to land Embiid and Simmons. Following the crushing defeat at the gigantic hands of Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, the Sixers flopped in the bubble after being one of the favorites to win a chip in the delayed 2019-20 season.

Embiid seems to be excited about the decision and tweeted:

“Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love, Coach @DocRivers !!!! Excited for the future and what we’re building here #PhillyForever.”

Doc Rivers leaped-frog Mike D’Antoni, who was considered a favorite to land the Sixers job after he and the Houston Rockets parted ways.

We are looking forward to seeing what Doc Rivers does with this team. If they fail to sniff the finals again, they definitely can’t blame the coaching this time around.

