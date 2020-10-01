Minimum wage workers in the state are set to receive a 10 cent increase in 2021 taking it from $8.70 an hour to $8.80 for non-tipped employees and to $4.40 for tipped employees. Over the last couple of years, Ohio has been gradually raising the minimum wage in the state. In 2020 the minimum wage got a 15 cent increase, in 2019 the minimum wage got a 25 cent increase, in 2018 the minimum wage got a 15 cent increase and in 2016 the increase was 5 cents. The latest increase will start on January 1st of 2021.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
In 2006, Ohio passed The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) increasing the minimum wage annually based on inflation. If this increase isn’t enough for you there are plenty of employers around central Ohio that pay more than the minimum. Many of the Amazon distribution locations are starting new employees at $15 an hour, Walmart has started a new program nationwide in stores that have sparked an $18 and $21 an hour wage that can go up to $30 an hour in Walmart Supercenters. Hobby Lobby is another retailer that recently announced a $17 minimum wage increase for their full-time employees. Target had planned on increasing the minimum wage for employees at the end of 2020 to $15 but implemented it early.
The Latest:
- Ohio to Increase Minimum Wage in 2021
- John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
- Dr. Dre Speaks Out Regarding Estranged Wife’s Alimony Claim
- Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out OVO x We The Best Chain
- Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Together For Stormi’s 1st Day Of School
- Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look Into Who Trump Told To “Stand Back And Stand By”
- Megan The Stallion Surprises Philly Girl For Her Sweet 16
- HHW Gaming: The Undead Look Ghoulishly Glorious In ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies’ Reveal Trailer
- ‘Lovecraft Country’s’ ‘I Am’ Episode Was A Reminder Real Bodies Matter
- We Here For This?: Facebook Unveils Cross-Platform Messaging For Messenger & Instagram
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. Regina KingSource:WENN 1 of 29
2. Halle BerrySource:Getty 2 of 29
3. Gary OwenSource:Station Provided/Boom 3 of 29
4. Sarah Jessica Parker4 of 29
5. Katt WilliamsSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. Luke PerrySource:WENN 6 of 29
7. Terrence HowardSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Portrait Of Ruby DeeSource:Getty 8 of 29
9. AvantSource:Radio One Digital 9 of 29
10. George Clooney10 of 29
11. Eddie LevertSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. Lebron JamesSource:Getty 12 of 29
13. Anita Baker13 of 29
14. Steven Spielberg14 of 29
15. Gerald LevertSource:Getty 15 of 29
16. John Legend16 of 29
17. Katie Holmes17 of 29
18. Dave Chappelle18 of 29
19. Kid Cudi19 of 29
20. Drew Carey20 of 29
21. Nancy Wilson21 of 29
22. Neil Armstrong22 of 29
23. Phillip Michael Thomas23 of 29
24. Thomas Edison24 of 29
25. Kym Whitley25 of 29
26. Steve Harvey26 of 29
27. Arsenio HallSource:CLIENT IMAGING 27 of 29
28. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource:Getty 28 of 29
29. Bootsy CollinsSource:Getty 29 of 29
Ohio to Increase Minimum Wage in 2021 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com