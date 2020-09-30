Megan The Stallion Surprises Philly Girl For Her Sweet 16

Remember growing up when you were considered lit just for throwing a neighborhood party for your birthday?
Well, imagine if you had Megan Thee Stallion crash your Sweet Sixteen.
It almost seems surreal right?
That’s exactly what happened to young Philly-native, Malasha last week when friends and family surprised her at her birthday party, with a pop-up visit from Megan.
Malasha, whose friends call her Lay, says she knew her parents asked a family friend down at RocNation to book Meg for the party, but she did not believe the rapper would actually show up.
“The one thing that really shocked me is when we were talking she said, ‘I was really nervous to me you.’ I’m like me?”
The hot girl rapper showed up to the party sporting a denim piece from her new collection with FashionNova.
The 16-year-old Philly native says that since the whole interaction, people have been blowing up her phone non-stop.
Along with a visit from Megan, Malasha was also gifted with a Chanel purse, Rolex, and brand new Range Rover for her sixteenth birthday.
Check out Millennial Christian’s full interview with Malasha below.
