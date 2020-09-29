21 Savage & Metro Boomin Announce ‘Savage Mode 2’ With Trailer Narrated by Morgan Freeman [VIDEO]

The Halloween season is almost upon us, and 21 Savage and Metro Boomin are gearing up for their album, Savage Mode 2, with the new trailer narrated by Morgan Freeman! The news comes just two weeks after more than 28,000 fans signed a petition for Savage Mode 2’s release, according to XXL.

In other hip-hop news, Lil Yachty got himself in some legal trouble after being arrested for driving over 100 mph in Atlanta, and it looks like Jeezy has gone through a media transformation and we’ll be seeing him on TV coming this fall!

