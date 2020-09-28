Zonnique is one of the most adorable pregnant women I’ve ever seen. Motherhood is such a unique journey, and most women take to it differently. Judging by her Instagram feed, it looks like she plans to fully embrace the changes her body is going through. It is beautiful to see!

When it comes to pregnancy style, Zonnique has kept it light, fun, and simple. Comfort has been a top priority for her as she flaunts her bump on the gram. Yesterday she traded in the shorts and sneakers for a cute little two-piece pants set. Pregnancy can make you grow to hate high heels. I’m not ever pregnant and I can’t stand them. Carrying that extra weight on your feet can be a lot. I admire a woman who can throw on a pair of heels as they carry a whole life in their stomach.

Life is about balance. Zonnique knows how to switch it up for comfort. Here she is lounging in a pair of sneakers and a 2-piece set. Look at that glow! She is eagerly awaiting all the perks that come with being pregnant. She captioned her photo, “just waiting on my ass to get bigger.”

In another post, Zonnique sat comfortable at what looked like a dinner party. She pulled up in black pants, black open toe sandals, and a black leather hat. Cute, chic, and simple.

Pregnancy style doesn’t have to be over the top, sometimes the glow is enough to captivate everyone’s attention. Zonnique looks radiant!

DON’T MISS…

Zonnique Pullins On Pregnancy: ‘Let God Do Whatever He Wants To Do With Me’

Rah Ali Announces Pregnancy In Glamorous Maternity Photos

Zonnique Is Glowing In Her Comfortable Pregnancy Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: