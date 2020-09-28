POLL: Over Half Americans Will Cancel Holiday Celebrations Due to Pandemic

Will your holiday traditions change because of the coronavirus? With the holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving, now just two and three months away, Americans are facing the decision of how they will celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic this year.

A recent Morning Consult poll found that 71 percent said their holiday traditions will change, up 10 percentage points from early August. A slim majority of 53 percent said their family’s usual holiday gatherings will go forward as planned, while nearly half, 47 percent, said they will be canceled altogether.

There was a partisan divide, with 59 percent of Democrats saying they’re canceling their usual holiday get-together’s compared to just 35 percent of Republicans. While holiday gatherings may take place, 74 percent said their family celebrations will be smaller than usual, and 74 percent said the same about gatherings with friends. Just under half, 49 percent, said some or all of their holiday family gatherings with shift to being virtual this year.

