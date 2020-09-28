Check Your Ohio Voter Registration Status + Find Polling Location Here

CLOSE
With the election approaching November 3rd, it’s imperative that you ensure your voter registration is up to date including your name and address. Find the link to check your voter registration status in Ohio as well as a few tips below.

Click here to check your Ohio Voter Registration Status

Search Tips for finding your information in our system:

  • Are you registered to vote?
  • Could you be registered with a derivative of your first name, ex. Bob or Robert?
  • Could you be registered with a former last name?
  • Could you be registered at a previous address in another Ohio county?
  • If you are unable to locate your voter registration information but believe you are registered to vote, it is recommended that you search again making sure all information provided is accurate. Contact your county board of elections regarding any questions pertaining to your voter registration. Follow this link for a full listing of Boards of Elections.

If you are unable to locate your voter registration information but think you are registered to vote and you have not moved outside of your county of prior registration, you may be eligible to cast a provisional ballot during in-person absentee voting period at an appropriate early voting location or the county board of elections, or on Election Day at the correct polling place for your current address that may be counted.

