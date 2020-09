If you have been wondering if there is a stimulus check in your future, the IRS urges you to sign up for one by October 15th. Last week, the IRS sent out letters to more than nine million Americans who may be eligible to receive this $1,200 stimulus check. It is specifically targeted to those who may not file tax returns, those who are unemployed or low-income, and those who may be considered homeless.

