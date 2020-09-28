CLOSE
Jordyn Woods Gets Candid About Scandalous Break Up With Tristian Thompson

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty / Theo Wargo

Jordyn said she recalls being in a dark place after the Tristan incident. She said she pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but she didn’t know who to trust. She said she believes God ‘sat her down’ to be still. Jordyn said, I wouldn’t say I’m happy something like that happened, but I’m happy I was able to become who I am today.

 

“You can’t hold on to what you could have or should have done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go,” Jordyn Woods said

 

 

