T.I. Shares What Tory Lanez Told Him About The Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Situation

After Megan Thee Stallion confirmed what we all basically knew that a certain miniature Canadian singer was the one who shot her, many called for Tory Lanez to speak up about the incident.

While there weren’t many, there were quite a few Black men in the Hip-Hop industry who called out Lanez while standing up for Thee Stallion. Names like Bun B, J.R. Smith were very vocal on social media and didn’t mince words when pointing out how wack Lanez was for shooting Megan. Atlanta rapper and self-proclaimed “King of The South” T.I. was another rapper who wanted the “Say It” crafter to explain himself expeditiously.

In a recent interview with Complex, Tip revealed he did have a conversation with Lanez, and he shared the product of that discussion between the two artists. Here’s a hint, he didn’t say much.

Per Complex:

“Listen, I don’t know, man. But, I spoke to him, and he said the shit didn’t happen like that. I said, ‘Well, you need to be saying something, bruh. How did it happen?’ And he said he couldn’t say nothing about how it did actually happen,” T.I. explained. “I told him I understood that. I said, ‘Man, you can’t expect nobody to ignore the facts that are being presented if you don’t have any other conclusive facts that can overturn these. You got to say something, bruh.’”

“If you ain’t going to say nothing, you can’t expect nobody else to,” he continued. “I ain’t about to just shut up when you got facts out here that say it’s a woman been shot at the hands of another Black man within the culture. We’ve got to speak out on that. We’re the f**k ni***s if we don’t.”

Regardless, we know Megan was shot, and she flat out said he pulled the trigger. It’s also funny that in that conversation, he was very mum on the situation but had time to drop an album and record songs addressing the matter and talking tough to people who rightfully stood up for a Black woman. The varmint got dragged and canceled again for wasting people’s time, claiming he was going to address the matter.

Daystar definitely needs to stay in his Toronto digs and never set foot here again.

