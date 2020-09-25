Some of the students who attend Kent State University might have been exposed to the coronavirus disease, according to the Kent City Health Department.

As a result, 25 of those who are occupying rooms in Clark Hall have now been placed in quarantine, and must do so until Oct. 7.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a press release, they will stay in a separate section of the building. Meals will be provided to them along with other resources during that time.

If someone came in direct contact or has started to come down with symptoms related to coronavirus, please call the COVID Response Team. The number is 330-672-2525.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Anadolu Agency and Getty Images

OHIO: 25 Kent State Students Placed on Quarantine Due to Possible Coronavirus Exposure was originally published on wzakcleveland.com