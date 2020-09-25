This Week’s Vitamins: “One Of The Biggest Mistakes We Make Is Thinking We Have More Time” + More

The QuickSilva Show
| 09.25.20
Dismiss

DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

 September 21st- September 25th

Monday, September 21st: “One of the biggest mistakes we make in life is thinking we have More Time” 

 

Tuesday, September 22nd: “Don’t dim your light just to make somebody else feel better about themselves, Keep shinning!”

 

Wednesday, September 23rd: “You will Never influence the world by trying to be just like it, Dare to be Different”

 

Thursday, September 24th: “Everybody can tell you how to do it Yet they have NEVER done it #InRealLife” 

 

Friday, September 25th: “Everything starts with YourSelf”

 

RELATED: Last Week’s Vitamins: “Don’t Let Your Food Get Cold Watching Someone Else’s Plate” + More 

This Week’s Vitamins: “One Of The Biggest Mistakes We Make Is Thinking We Have More Time” + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Brandy Interviews Ryan Destiny For The Fall Issue…
 17 hours ago
09.25.20
Cardi B - Mala Luna 2018
Cardi B: “My DMs Are Flooded” Following Divorce…
 1 day ago
09.24.20
Rihanna
Rihanna Announces Men’s Underwear ‘Savage X Fenty’
 1 day ago
09.24.20
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short…
 1 day ago
09.24.20
Photos
Close