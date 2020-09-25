This Week’s Vitamins: “One Of The Biggest Mistakes We Make Is Thinking We Have More Time” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

September 21st- September 25th

Monday, September 21st: “One of the biggest mistakes we make in life is thinking we have More Time”

Tuesday, September 22nd: “Don’t dim your light just to make somebody else feel better about themselves, Keep shinning!”

Wednesday, September 23rd: “You will Never influence the world by trying to be just like it, Dare to be Different”

Thursday, September 24th: “Everybody can tell you how to do it Yet they have NEVER done it #InRealLife”

Friday, September 25th: “Everything starts with YourSelf”

