White Supremacist Shot Dead By California Cops After Failed Ambush

A shooting in a California town left a white supremacist gang member dead after a shootout with deputies ensued after an initial ambush. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said that the shooting took place in Templetown, Calif. after the suspect opened fire after being identified as a known felon by a deputy.

The Tribune has more:

According to Parkinson, a sheriff’s deputy was driving in the Theatre Drive area around 10:20 a.m. when the deputy recognized the car of a wanted felon parked on the side of the road. The deputy made a U-turn and pulled up next to the vehicle, which was unoccupied.

The deputy then proceeded north and found the man walking on Cemetery Road off Theatre Drive near the Templeton Cemetery, Parkinson said. He said the deputy tried to make a pedestrian traffic stop, but the man took off running toward the cemetery.

The suspect hid behind a bush and when two deputies approached the area, he “ambushed the deputy,” Parkinson said.

“The suspect shot multiple rounds at the deputy, striking one deputy in the lower leg. And the deputies returned fire,” Parkinson said.

As the situation is still being investigated, little else is known about the incident.

