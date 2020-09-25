Cincinnati: High School Football Game Canceled After Positive Covid-19 Tests

Friday’s and Saturday’s games include Oak Hills and Lakota West and West Clermont vs Kings. Oak Hills said they decided to cancel the football games after they found out a student-athlete tested positive for the virus. Several student-athletes from Oak Hills and West Clermont are in quarantine due to close contact, the schools said. Oak Hills said they expect to resume football activities on Monday, Sept. 28, for student-athletes who were not part of contact tracing and are symptom-free. Kings said they did find a makeup game for Friday. They will now play at Teays Valley at 7 p.m.