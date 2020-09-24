Who’s Cappin?! Attorney General Daniel Cameron After The Lack Of Charges In Breonna Taylor’s Killing [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, September 23rd, over six months after three police officers killed Breonna Taylor while she was asleep in her apartment, a grand jury decided that just one ex-cop involved would face charges.

That’s why Lore’l had to give Attorney General Daniel Cameron ‘Who’s Cappin‘ this morning. During the news conference, he said “this is a gut-wrenching emotional case.”

“There is nothing I can offer them today to take away the grief and heartache as a result of losing a child, a niece, a sister and a friend,” he added in a message to Ms Taylor’s family.” To say there was nothing you could have done, is why Lore’l is calling CAP.

What was your first reaction when you heard the news?

