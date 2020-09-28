Ohio Bars and Restaurants Now Allowed to Operate at Full Capacity

Continue reading Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_4012770" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty[/caption] Suspicions were more than confirmed this week when audio and print excerpts from Bob Woodward‘s forthcoming book about Donald Trump‘s “Rage” proved the president lied to the American people about the coronavirus to deadly proportions. He even lied that he didn’t lie about the coronavirus! And while Donald Trump’s lies have become all but routine — he’s told more than 20,000 lies as president — the timing of this latest revelation, just days ahead of Friday’s 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, couldn’t have been any worse for him. It was yet another deadly event about which Trump has repeatedly lied about, showing [again] that nothing is sacred to a man who tries to make any and everything about himself. Beginning with the actual fateful date of Sept. 11, 2001, Trump insisted to anyone who would listen that he played a heroic role in different aspects of responses to the al Qaeda terror attacks on the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan’s Financial District. But, in a now-very familiar trend, most, if not all of the claims that he made at the time and in following years have since been debunked and exposed as bald-faced lies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNodh9OlTrQ&feature=youtu.be&t=17s Time after time, while feigning concern for the nearly 3,000 people who died and their families, Trump would faithfully try to steer the conversation back in his own direction. He did it as a civilian businessman, he did it as a presidential candidate, and he is still doing it as the president of the United States of America. In fact, he did again Friday morning when he delivered remarks near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after being hijacked by terrorists. Trump made sure to let everybody know that it was he who is responsible for the killing of Iranian army Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in January. He also bragged about ordering the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Bagdhadi. As journalist Andrew Feinberg reminded his followers, neither of them “had anything to do with 9/11.” https://twitter.com/AndrewFeinberg/status/1304427937702215680?s=20 But Trump never let the facts get in the way of his self-aggrandizing rhetoric that far too often collides with important topics, now has he? That obviously includes the 9/11 anniversary and the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 people in America. Scroll down to get a better idea of the gravity of the steady stream of lies that Trump has repeatedly told surrounding his purported heroism and generosity on and around the 9/11 terror attacks.