CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Bars and Restaurants Now Allowed to Operate at Full Capacity

Masks are still required but now more people are allowed in establishments

Multiracial group of friends enjoying a wine in a restaurant

Source: charmedlightph / Getty

 

Getting a table at your favorite restaurant or bar is getting easier in Ohio after the state announced amendments to the Director’s Stay Safe Ohio Order.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The amended order states

“All restaurants, bars, banquet and catering facilities and services and other like businesses and operations in the State, which have the onsite consumption of food, beer, wine, and liquor, are permitted to reopen for full, dine-in service withing the State so long as all workplace safety standards are met.”

These amendments will allow restaurants and bars to operate more like pre-COVID times however, customers and most employees will still have to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and limit the number of people at a single table, and more.

TRENDING STORY: CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died From COVID19 Are Black, Hispanic, or Native American

Hopefully, these changes will help restaurants recuperate further from the financial hit caused by COVID-19.  For more information on Dine Safe Ohio click here.

 

The Latest:

Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

7 photos Launch gallery

Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

Continue reading Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_4012770" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty[/caption] Suspicions were more than confirmed this week when audio and print excerpts from Bob Woodward‘s forthcoming book about Donald Trump‘s “Rage” proved the president lied to the American people about the coronavirus to deadly proportions. He even lied that he didn’t lie about the coronavirus! And while Donald Trump’s lies have become all but routine — he’s told more than 20,000 lies as president — the timing of this latest revelation, just days ahead of  Friday’s 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, couldn’t have been any worse for him. It was yet another deadly event about which Trump has repeatedly lied about, showing [again] that nothing is sacred to a man who tries to make any and everything about himself. Beginning with the actual fateful date of Sept. 11, 2001, Trump insisted to anyone who would listen that he played a heroic role in different aspects of responses to the al Qaeda terror attacks on the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan’s Financial District. But, in a now-very familiar trend, most, if not all of the claims that he made at the time and in following years have since been debunked and exposed as bald-faced lies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNodh9OlTrQ&feature=youtu.be&t=17s Time after time, while feigning concern for the nearly 3,000 people who died and their families, Trump would faithfully try to steer the conversation back in his own direction. He did it as a civilian businessman, he did it as a presidential candidate, and he is still doing it as the president of the United States of America. In fact, he did again Friday morning when he delivered remarks near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after being hijacked by terrorists. Trump made sure to let everybody know that it was he who is responsible for the killing of Iranian army Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in January. He also bragged about ordering the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Bagdhadi. As journalist Andrew Feinberg reminded his followers, neither of them “had anything to do with 9/11.” https://twitter.com/AndrewFeinberg/status/1304427937702215680?s=20 But Trump never let the facts get in the way of his self-aggrandizing rhetoric that far too often collides with important topics, now has he? That obviously includes the 9/11 anniversary and the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 people in America. Scroll down to get a better idea of the gravity of the steady stream of lies that Trump has repeatedly told surrounding his purported heroism and generosity on and around the 9/11 terror attacks.

Ohio Bars and Restaurants Now Allowed to Operate at Full Capacity  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Chris Rock Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere,…
 1 hour ago
09.28.20
Tee Grizzley ft. Big Sean “Trenches,” Lil Yachty…
 1 hour ago
09.28.20
Travis Scott Visits Michael Jordan’s Crib In His…
 1 hour ago
09.28.20
Jumpman Jig: Kanye West Threatens To Only Wear…
 1 hour ago
09.28.20
Photos
Close