Cincinnati: Protesters March Downtown After Breonna Taylor Decision

People in Cincinnati took to downtown to march after the Breonna Taylor decision.

Via Fox19

One officer, Det. Brett Hankinson, faces three counts of wanton endangerment for firing 10 rounds into neighboring apartments during the shootout that resulted after police executed a raid at Taylor’s residence. The shooting began after Taylor’s boyfriend fired a round that hit one of the officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, who has since recovered.

Cameron said Hankinson and the other officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were immune from criminal liability because they were justified in defending themselves. He also clarified his investigation found police did knock and announce themselves. Earlier reports claimed the raid arose from a ‘no-knock’ warrant.

