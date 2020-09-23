CLOSE
Cincinnati: Voting To Ban No Knock Warrants

City Council leaders are expected to meet to vote on banning the no-knock warrants in the city.

They are scheduled to vote on Councilman Chris Seelbach’s motion banning no-knock warrants and Councilwoman Betsy Sundermann’s motion against defunding the Cincinnati Police Department.

The topics come as a decision is expected at any time whether three officers in Louisville will be charged in connection with the March death of Breonna Taylor during a no-knock warrant that resulted in a shootout with her boyfriend.

