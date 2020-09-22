Decision Expected on Breonna Taylor Case This Week

The city of Louisville is on pins and needles as AG Daniel Cameron’s offices is scheduled to make a decision on the Breonna Taylor case this week. Buildings downtown have been boarded up, vacation and days off have been cancelled for police employees and city employees as tension has risen in anticipation of a very weighty decision.

Source

The Louisville Metro Police Department is canceling all off-day and vacation requests for personnel until further notice in anticipation of an announcement in the Breonna Taylor investigation, referring to the moves as part of its “state of emergency” preparations.”

The investigation is being conducted by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. While the AG himself has remained mum on a timeline — or date — on when he plans to make an announcement in the probe, sources have said it could take place this week.

Read More: https://www.wlwt.com/article/all-lmpd-off-days-canceled-indefinitely-in-anticipation-of-ags-breonna-taylor-decision/34101251

