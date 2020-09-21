Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta surprised us all last week announcing their joint project ‘Code Red’.

We dive into how the idea came about, what the recording process was like because of coronavirus, and Blac Youngsta explaining how working with Moneybagg Yo and everything going on right now really made him focus on his bars for this project.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

One of the surprising features that had everyone talking was Moneybagg Yo’s single “Brain Dead”, which features his girl Ari Fletcher. Though Summer Walker provides the intro for the song, it is a voicemail from Ari that closes off the feature that had everyone talking. Moneybagg explains that the voicemail wasn’t real, and tells us where the concept for the idea originated from.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Before wrapping up, we play a game of ‘Same Damn Time’, where the rappers have to answer random questions from The Morning Hustle and answer at the same exact time, of course Blac Youngsta had us all rolling. Check out the full interview and subscribe to The Morning Hustle YouTube channel!

SEE ALSO: Brandy’s “Focused On A Reboot” After Moesha’s Success On Netflix [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Wyclef Jean Picks Kanye West or will.i.am For Hypothetical VERZUZ Battle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta Talk ‘Code Red’ & Idea Behind Ari Fletcher Voicemail On ‘Brain Dead’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: